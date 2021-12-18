Ecuador confirms 2nd Omicron case

Ecuadorian authorities on Friday confirmed a second case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in a 48-year-old patient in the coastal city of Guayaquil, in Guayas province.

“The person was infected in the city of Guayaquil at a social event … and she and her family are under quarantine,” Undersecretary of Public Health Surveillance Francisco Perez said during a virtual press conference.

The case, involving a fully vaccinated person, was detected on Thursday thanks to epidemiological monitoring carried out by the ministry, the official said.

“We carried out an epidemiological investigation and determined that the person had not left the country, therefore, the infection is within the city of Guayaquil,” he said, referring to community transmission of the virus.

Perez added that “surveillance circles are being closed in order to determine where this case originated.”