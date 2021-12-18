India tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile

India on Saturday successfully tested its new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile “Agni P”.

The missile test was carried out from the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of India’s eastern state of Odisha at 11:06 a.m., said an official statement by the Ministry of Defense.

The statement said that telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and down-range ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters.

“The missile followed text book trajectory meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy,” added the statement.

The “Agni P” is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, said the defense ministry’s statement.