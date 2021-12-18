Inter thrashes Salernitana to cement Serie A lead

Inter Milan continued its scorching form in Serie A by hammering the newly-promoted Salernitana 5-0 away on Friday, with five players on the scoreline.

The Nerazzurri surged into a 2-0 in the first-half thanks to a pair of strikes from Ivan Perisic and Denzel Dumfries.

The latter is Inter’s 100th Serie A goal in 2021, which made it the fourth side to reach the milestone in a single calendar year, the first since 1950.

The reigning champion showed no mercy after the break, as Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez added the third and fourth respectively, before Roberto Gagliardini sealed the win.

The sixth consecutive domestic win temporarily sent Inter four points clear off second-placed AC Milan, who hosts Napoli on Sunday.

Also on Friday, Lazio saw off Genoa 3-1.