Iran, Oman stage joint naval exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Sea of Oman

The Iranian and Omani naval forces have launched joint exercises in the Sea of Oman and Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

The exercises were launched on Thursday, in the presence of heads of the joint military friendship commission of the two countries.

According to the report, the joint exercises are aimed at developing bilateral ties, implementing training programs at sea, exchanging experiences, and improving the efficiency of the two countries’ naval staff.

Iran and Oman have held several joint naval exercises over the past years to strengthen the security of maritime navigation.