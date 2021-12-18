King of Jordan in Cyprus for talks on bilateral relations, immigration

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II paid an official visit to Cyprus on Friday and had talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on regional and international issues, a statement issued by the president’s office said.

The talks touched upon bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue, regional developments, climatic change, immigration flows, and efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anastasiades and King Abdullah II had a private meeting and were later joined in expanded talks by delegations of the two countries at a working dinner.

Ministers accompanying the King of Jordan signed agreements with their Cypriot counterparts on the avoidance of double taxation and the extradition of fugitives from justice, and also a Memorandum on cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.