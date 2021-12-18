Nine killed in gunmen attacks in north Nigeria

Unidentified gunmen have killed 9 residents in separate attacks in four local government areas in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, a government official said on Friday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the internal security and home affairs of the state, said in a statement the latest report by security agencies confirmed recent gunmen attacks on the Chikun, Igabi, Zango-Kataf, and Zaria areas of the state.

“The reports indicated four people were killed in Chikun, four in Zango-Kataf, and one in Zaria local government areas, respectively,” Aruwan said, without specifying when the attacks happened.

A series of gunmen attacks across Africa’s most populous country in recent months have resulted in deaths and kidnappings of civilians.