Over 1 mln children in danger of violence as crisis deepening in Lebanon

More than one million children in Lebanon are at serious risk of physical, emotional, or sexual violence, as Lebanese families struggle to cope with the deepening crisis, according to a new report released on Friday by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Dubbed ‘Violent beginnings: Children growing up in Lebanon’s crisis,’ the report revealed that around 1.8 million children (more than 80 percent) are now experiencing multidimensional poverty – up from around 900,000 in 2019 – and risk being forced into abuses such as child labor or child marriage to help their families make ends meet.

Yukie Mokuo, the UNICEF representative in Lebanon, said that children’s safety and wellbeing are intricately connected to every pillar of a well-functioning society.

Najat Rochdi, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, said that the shocking figures of children subject to abuse and exploitation, and deprived of their basic rights, must be reversed.

The report noted that the United Nations in Lebanon is committed to protecting children from violence, abuse, and exploitation, and working with the government to strengthen protection services.