Security Council extends mandate for ISIL sanctions framework

Updating comprehensive counter-terrorism measures against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Da’esh, and Al-Qaida on Friday, the UN Security Council extended the mandates of the Ombudsperson and the Monitoring Team for two and a half years.

Unanimously adopting Resolution 2610 and acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member organ extended the mandate of the Office of the Ombudsperson, established by Resolution 1904, for 30 months.

Through the text, the council affirmed that the Ombudsperson should continue to receive requests from individuals, groups, undertakings or entities seeking to be removed from the sanctions list but must neither seek nor receive instructions from any government.

It further affirmed that the Ombudsperson should continue to present observations and a recommendation on delisting to the sanctions regime, formally known as Security Council committee pursuant to resolutions 1267, 1989 and 2253 concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.

The council also extended the mandate of the current New York-based Monitoring Team and its members, established pursuant to paragraph 7 of Resolution 1526, for 30 months to assist the committee and the Ombudsperson, requesting that it provide the committee quarterly oral briefings on its analysis of global implementation of Resolutions 2199 and 2178.

The Security Council on Dec. 17, 2009, adopted Resolution 1904, by which the Office of the Ombudsperson to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee was created.

The Ombudsperson conducts an independent and impartial review of requests from individuals and entities seeking to be removed from the UN Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee is the only Security Council sanctions regime providing an independent review procedure, thereby fulfilling an important role for due process.