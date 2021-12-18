UN chief appoints Jamaica’s Courtenay Rattray his chef de cabinet

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday announced the appointment of Courtenay Rattray of Jamaica as his chef de cabinet.

He will succeed Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti of Brazil, to whom the secretary-general is deeply grateful for her outstanding service and steadfast commitment to the United Nations, according to a press note issued by the secretary-general’s office.

“The secretary-general expressed his profound appreciation to Ribeiro Viotti. He particularly admires her exemplary leadership in steering the work of the United Nations through some of the greatest tests in the organization’s history, including the global pandemic, a potentially crippling financial crisis and one of the organization’s biggest internal reforms. Her vision, sound judgement and unmatched integrity inspired and shaped the United Nations and will leave a positive impact on the organization for the years to come,” according to the press note.

Rattray has been high representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States since July 2021. Prior to this appointment, he served as permanent representative of Jamaica to the United Nations in New York, during which time, he was also co-chair of the Group of Friends of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Financing; Children and the SDGs; and the Group of Friends of Decent Work.