Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 9.1 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 9,114,964 as of late Friday evening, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the death toll across the continent stands at 225,758 and some 8,302,213 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus cases in Africa with more than 3.28 million cases, followed by Morocco with 952,189 cases as of late Friday evening, it added.

Southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.