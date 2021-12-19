Christian Eriksen leaves Inter Milan “by mutual consent”

Inter Milan has terminated Christian Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent, the reigning Serie A champion has announced.

The Dane completed his move from Premier League side Tottenham to Inter in January 2020. In his two-year spell at San Siro, Eriksen made 60 appearances, helping the Nerazzurri clinch their first Serie A title for 11 years.

However, during the Euro 2020 group game between Denmark and Finland, the 29-year-old suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

After being taken to hospital, Eriksen recovered after life-saving aid and had a defibrillator fitted a few days later.

According to Serie A regulations, a player is not allowed to play in that league if fitted with a defibrillator.

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent. The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future,” Inter wrote on their website.

“Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro, all these will remain forever in Nerazzurri history,” it added.