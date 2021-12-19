Egypt confirms first 3 cases of Omicron variant

Egypt confirmed its first three cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Two of the cases are not showing any symptoms, while the third suffers mild symptoms, the ministry said in a statement.

The three cases were isolated in hospitals, and all precautionary measures were taken for those in contact with them.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Egypt reached 373,509, including 21,277 deaths, while 310,749 cases have fully recovered, according the ministry. Enditem

