Greek parliament ratifies 2022 state budget

Greece’ s parliament approved on Saturday the 2022 state budget, which foresees strong economic growth in the year of 2022, after this year’s overperformance.

A year ago, the government had forecast 4.5 percent growth for 2021.

Greece has registered a 9.3 percent growth in the first nine months of 2021, one of the highest across the eurozone, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted, addressing the parliament shortly before the budget was approved by 158 lawmakers in the 300-member strong plenary.

“This is the result of a policy which turned difficulties into opportunities and exceeded expectations. Our country moves forward with a dual growth, growth and social welfare,” he said, according to Greek public broadcaster ERT.

Despite the challenges, Greece has recovered all losses suffered due to the pandemic by focusing on innovation and extroversion, the Greek leader said, explaining the reasons of the positive outcome.

So far, a minimum 4.5 percent growth rate is expected for 2022. The unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 14.2 percent next year from 15.9 percent this year, while inflation rate is projected at 0.8 percent in 2022.

In order to help businesses and households cope with the increased energy costs, Mitsotakis also announced more relief measures during the debate, which include an increase in state subsidies for electricity bills and natural gas bills and additional aid for the agricultural sector.