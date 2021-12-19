Over 60 rare-disease drugs approved for Chinese market

More than 60 rare-disease drugs have been approved for marketing in China, of which over 40 are included in the national medical insurance system, according to official data.

China’s medicare reimbursement list now covers medications for 25 rare diseases, according to figures released at a national conference on rare diseases held in Beijing on Saturday.

A total of 507 new medications have been added to the national medical insurance catalog since the inauguration of the National Healthcare Security Administration in 2018, bringing the total to 2,860.