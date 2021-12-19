Russia adds 27,967 COVID-19 cases

Russia reported 27,967 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 10,214,790, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll increased by a two-month low of 1,023 to 297,203, while the number of recoveries increased by 32,655 to 8,984,921.

There are currently 932,666 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate stands at about 2.91 percent, the center said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 3,013 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,003,080.