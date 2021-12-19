Russia confirms 27,434 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 27,434 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,186,823, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,076 to 296,180, while the number of recoveries increased by 38,041 to 8,952,266.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,283 new cases, taking its total to 2,000,067. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,997 new cases.

Over 76.5 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Friday and over 70.8 million of them had been fully vaccinated.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 58.2 percent, data released on Friday showed.