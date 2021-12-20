Australian researchers make unique contribution to Mars mission

Australian scientists from the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) have contributed key analysis of Mars volcanic rock that could lead to new insights into the origins of the Red Planet.

The discovery, announced by QUT on Monday, was made using a device called PIXL, co-developed by QUT researcher and long-term planner for NASA’s Perseverance mission, Dr. David Flannery.

Flannery told Xinhua that PIXL works by exposing Mars rock samples to X-ray fluorescence that creates a “map” scan that can then be sent back to Earth for further analysis.

“The data for those maps comes by measuring the energies of X-rays emitted by the rocks,” Flannery said.

“They’re not optical images, but images that show the distribution of chemical elements in the rock,” he said.

Flannery and his team of scientists at QUT, which make up a small part of a larger team for NASA, were expecting the samples to be sedimentary rock, based on where they had charted the landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover, however their scans turned their hypothesis on its head.

“We chose the landing site, because we thought it would be the sort of place where we’d find sedimentary rocks that were deposited in that lake, and maybe fossil evidence for life that existed in that lake,” he said.

Flannery said, while not what they expected, the discovery bears its own significance.

“When we get the samples back to Earth, we’ll be able to date them using radioisotope dating techniques, and that will give us our first date for a surface on Mars,” he said.

He said that due to the fact that rocks on the surface of Mars, unlike on Earth, can lie largely undisturbed for billions of years, they could provide a window into the planet’s past.

“The volcanic rocks have been altered by water. And by studying that alteration, we’ll be able to learn about the chemistry of the water that was present in that environment, probably billions of years ago,” he said.

“On Mars, we can see back in time even further, maybe even to the origin of life on Mars. We don’t really know for sure. We just started exploring that,” he said.

“It would also potentially allow us to put a lot of work that’s been done on Martian meteorites into context,” he said.

Flannery said he hoped the discovery would help prompt Australia to increase its involvement and investment into space exploration and research domestically.

“I hope that in the near future, there’ll be more funding available for planetary science in Australia… (and) that we have an opportunity to contribute our own hardware, to missions and international partners, not just NASA, but other international partners as well,” he said. E