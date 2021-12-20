Cambodia reports zero deaths from COVID-19 for 1st time since February: PM

Cambodia did not register a single COVID-19 fatality on Monday, the first time since the third wave broke out in February, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

“Today is the first time in 10 months that Cambodia sees no deaths and there are only seven new infections,” he said in a voice message released publicly. “I’d like to announce that the February 20 COVID-19 community outbreak is over; however, our fight against COVID-19 is still going on.”

Hun Sen attributed the success to the kingdom’s high vaccination coverage, saying that vaccines have protected the lives of Cambodian people.

“Take this opportunity, I would like to express my particular thanks to the People’s Republic of China for being a strategic reference in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia,” he said.

The southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier. Most of the jabs used in the country’s inoculation campaign are Sinovac and Sinopharm.

The country has so far administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines to 14.22 million people, or 88.9 percent of its 16-million population, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Of them, nearly 13.6 million, or 85 percent, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots, and 3.06 million, or 19 percent, have taken a booster shot, the MoH added.

To date, the country has reported a total of 120,423 COVID-19 cases, with 3,005 deaths and 116,803 recoveries, according to the MoH.