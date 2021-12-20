Food for thought – N. Afghanistan restaurant nourishes local economy

While the world looks on unsure of how the next chapter in Afghanistan’s history will unfold, Abdul Rahim Fatah, 32, is otherwise occupied, trying to ensure that the future is better than the past.

Thousands of Afghans, including many of his friends, have left the country for Europe and the United States since the collapse of the U.S.-backed government and takeover by the Taliban in August.

“I borrowed about 1 million afghanis (about 10,000 U.S. dollars) to leave Afghanistan, but I changed my plans,” he said. Fatah decided to open a restaurant in Shiberghan, capital of the northern Jawzjan Province. He believes that Afghans can rebuild their own country if they are prepared to work hard.

“I am giving hope to people who do not want to leave, but to stay and rebuild. I have spent my money here to help rebuild the economy even at a minimum level,” he said. Fatah already employs seven people.

In addition to food, Fatah’s restaurant has a small library. His restaurant also uses exclusively local products to help other local business. “In my place, the cook uses only locally produced rice, meat, vegetables,” Fatah said.

This is the first new restaurant in Shiberghan after the collapse of the previous government in August. Since then, countless Afghans have left for abroad. Afghanistan is an agricultural country and using local crops encourages farmers. Besides calling upon fellow Afghans to stay at home and work, Fatah expects the new administration to stabilize the economy.

Welcoming Fatah’s initiative, a restaurant customer Mahboubullah Mehran expressed his satisfaction with the security situation in Shiberghan. “Like Fatah, others can start a business and contribute to rebuilding economy,” he said.

Another diner, Taghral Beg Batur, 25, feels much the same. “Running away is not the solution. Afghanistan needs young, educated people to rebuild it,” he said.

As we left Fatah with his customers at his restaurant, he had some final words. “We have to invest in our society to help rebuild and stabilize our economy instead of fleeing the country.”