S.Korea’s economy expected to grow 3.1 pct in 2022

South Korea’s economy was expected to grow 3.1 percent next year amid the continued global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic downturn and the improved domestic demand caused by higher vaccinations, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Monday.

The country’s real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, was forecast to expand 3.1 percent in 2022 from a year earlier, after going up 4.0 percent in 2021.

The ministry said in a statement that the domestic demand would rapidly recover next year while export and facility investment continue to gain in addition to the expected turnaround in construction investment.

The ministry, however, said that uncertainty could mount over the spread of the COVID-19 variants, the prolonged supply disruption, and the tightened monetary policy in major economies.

Private consumption, which reflects domestic demand, was projected to increase 3.8 percent next year due to higher vaccinations that would gradually bring people back to normal life and enhance consumer sentiment.

It was higher than this year’s private consumption outlook set at a growth of 3.5 percent.

In the latest tally, South Korea’s full vaccination rate reached 81.9 percent of the total population, while 22.5 percent of the population received booster shots.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, was predicted to rise 2.0 percent next year on the back of the global economic recovery and the robust demand for locally-made semiconductors, cars, secondary batteries and bio-health products.

The ministry cautioned that the export could be hampered by the spread of the Omicron variant and the protracted disruption of the global supply chain.

This year’s outbound shipment was estimated to have increased 25.5 percent.

Import was forecast to rise 2.5 percent in 2022 on solid demand for consumer and intermediary goods, after soaring 31.0 percent in 2021.

Outlook for the 2022 current account surplus was placed at 80 billion U.S. dollars, lower than this year’s forecast of 91 billion dollars.

Consumer price was expected to rise 2.2 percent in 2022 on a yearly basis, after advancing 2.4 percent in 2021.

The ministry said that the rising pace of prices for global crude oil and farm goods would slow down next year, but it noted that uncertainty remains over the global supply chain disruption and the demand-side inflationary pressure, driven by the economic recovery and the pent-up demand.

The number of jobs was projected to increase by 280,000 next year, after growing by 350,000 this year.

Labor demand was predicted to get stronger next year due to the recovery in the offline services industry, such as the eatery and lodging and the arts, sports and leisure sectors.

Facility investment was forecast to expand 3.0 percent in 2022 after spiking 8.3 percent in the previous year.

Outlook for construction investment was put at an increase of 2.7 percent for 2022, rebounding from the expected reduction of 0.9 percent this year.

The turnaround was attributable to the planned housing supply in the Seoul metropolitan region and the moderate recovery in demand for commercial and industrial buildings.

Investment in intellectual properties was expected to climb 3.8 percent next year on the government-led support for new growth engines, after expanding 3.9 percent this year.