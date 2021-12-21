4 missing after military helicopter crash on Madagascar coast

A military helicopter crashed on Monday on the coast of Fenerive-Est in Madagascar’s northeast region, with four people missing, including the Secretary of State in charge of National Gendarmerie Serge Gelle, the country’s Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

The incident took place in the afternoon when Gelle was on the way back after meeting Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and other officials to discuss the search and rescue of a shipwreck in Soanierana Ivongo, according to an official statement released online.

A cargo ship with 130 passengers on board sank off Madagascar’s northeastern coast on Monday, killing at least 17 people, local authorities said.

“The second helicopter carrying the prime minister and the minister of national defense is safe and out of danger,” said the statement.

The reasons behind the crash are under investigation while the search and rescue still underway, the statement said.