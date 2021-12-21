Heavy winter storm hits Israel

A winter storm hit Israel on Monday, wreaking havoc on the roads and leaving one man in a critical condition and eight others injured.

The storm, called Carmel, brought heavy rainfall and strong winds of up to 100 km per hour from northern to southern Israel, the Israel Meteorological Service said in a statement. Snowfall was reported at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Emergency services said they were put on standby around the country as the storm reached its peak, while a military spokesperson said most routine exercises have been cancelled because of the weather.

A 49-year-old man was critically wounded after a tree toppled owing to the strong winds in Netanya, a city north of Tel Aviv, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency health service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, three men and a 58-year-old woman needed hospital care because of hypothermia, the emergency health service added.

The storm landed in Israel after making its way from Cyprus over the weekend, and the heavy rains, strong gusts, and thunderstorms will persist on Tuesday before the storm will gradually weaken on Wednesday, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.