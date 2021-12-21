Iranian envoy to Sanaa dies of COVID-19

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tuesday that the envoy of Tehran to Sanaa, which is controlled by the Yemeni Houthis, had died of COVID-19 infection.

“Hassan Irloo contracted the coronavirus at his place of mission” in Sanaa, Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Foreign Ministry’s website.

“Unfortunately, he returned to the country in an unfavorable condition, and despite using all the treatment steps to improve his condition, he was martyred this morning,” he added.

Irloo was transferred to Tehran, after Iraq mediated between Iran and Saudi Arabia, by an Iraqi plane on Sunday.