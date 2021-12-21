Israel reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

Israel’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally of infections to 1,357,476.

It is the first time in over two months that the number of new cases in Israel has exceeded 1,300, after 1,506 daily cases reported on Oct. 18.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant has caused the fifth wave of the pandemic in the country.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 8,078, the highest since Nov. 2, compared to less than 5,400 in early December.

The death toll from the virus in Israel stands at 8,232, while the number of patients in serious condition is currently 81, according to the ministry.