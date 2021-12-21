Turkish, Qatari companies sign MoU to operate 5 Afghan airports

Turkish and Qatari companies inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly run five airports in Afghanistan, including Kabul airport, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

A Turkish delegation will travel to Doha on late Monday to discuss the deal for operating the Afghan capital’s airport, and later they will head to Kabul together to have talks with the interim government of Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said at a press conference.

“We will present joint proposals to the Afghanistan interim administration,” he noted.

“If our conditions are met, we can operate the airports with Qatar. If the conditions are not met, there is no obligation for us to operate them,” he said.

The Taliban group have taken control of Afghanistan after the U.S. forces withdrew from the country in summer