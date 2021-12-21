UK reserves “possibility of taking further action” amid surging Omicron cases: PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that the government reserves the “possibility of taking further action” to protect public health because of the spread of the Omicron variant.

The prime minister said he is following the data “hour by hour” and warned the rules could still be tightened in the days to come.

Britain reported 91,743 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the second highest recorded daily number ever, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,453,121, according to official figures released Monday.

Another 8,044 Omicron cases have been found in Britain, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 45,145 British health authorities, the UK health security agency (UKHSA) confirmed Monday.

The country also reported a further 44 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 147,261, with 7,482 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

Meanwhile, ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.

Around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.

The British government’s advisory scientists have warned extra restrictions are needed “within days” to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by Omicron.

More than 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 50.4 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.