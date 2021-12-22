Amodoc launches online doctor appointment service in Cyprus

Amodoc, a website designed to find doctors and book appointments online instantly, has launched in Cyprus marking the first stop in a major national rollout.

According to a press release, the company is simultaneously entering the Polish and British markets.

Amodoc provides access to doctors’ schedules in real-time, at a glance.

The service also gives users the ability to search by their insurance, and make informed decisions based on doctor reviews exclusively provided by other Amodoc users.

Amodoc is completely free to use.

The company was founded in 2020 by Vladislav Serov and Walid Mhamda in London. The company is funded by Angel investors.