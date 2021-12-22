Cyprus introduces new anti-COVID restrictions for 8th time in a month

Faced with spiraling COVID-19 infections and the spread of the new Omicron variant, Cyprus’ Health authorities have announced fresh anti-coronavirus restrictions for the eighth time in a month.

As of Wednesday, all employed people, except those who have received a booster dose, will have to present a negative weekly PCR or rapid test before being allowed into their workplace, said Health Minister Michalis Hadipantelas.

From Jan. 31, 2022, the validity period for a SafePass issued after recovery from a COVID-19 infection is to be halved from six to three months.

The Council of Ministers, which met earlier in the day, also decided to push back the reopening of schools after the two-week Christmas holiday from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, Hadjipantelas said.

On returning to class, all pupils and school staff must present a 72-hour negative rapid antigen test.

As of Wednesday and until Jan. 6, unvaccinated children aged 12 to 17 will be required to have a 72-hour negative test before being allowed into restaurants, cafes, and bars, as well as wedding parties. They must also be accompanied by a vaccinated parent or guardian.

Hadjipantelas said that the maximum number of people allowed to gather in private houses for Christmas and New Year celebrations will remain at 20. He advised people to get tested for coronavirus before such gatherings.

The public health system began on Tuesday distributing free kits containing five rapid self-tests, and advised people to take a test before going to meetings or into crowded places.

The new measures were introduced as daily infections in recent weeks have climbed to about 700 among the less-than-a million population. Health authorities have also announced that several Omicron mutation cases have been detected.

All previously announced measures, including travel restrictions, will remain in force until Jan. 15, 2022, said Hadjipantelas. Enditem

People wearing face masks walk on the street in Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 21, 2021. Faced with spiraling COVID-19 infections and the spread of the new Omicron.