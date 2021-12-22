Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

A man has drowned and dozens are missing after a boat carrying refugees and migrants sank off the island of Folegandros.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, twelve people have been rescued, including seven men, a woman and four children.

An operation is underway to locate the missing, but the number of those in the water remains unclear.

It is reported the doomed vessel probably set sail from the nearby Turkish coast and the destination was Italy. The nationalities of those making journey remains unknown.

Some survivors told authorities that a total of 32 people were on board, while others raised the number to 50.

Conditions in the Mediterranean have been rough in the last week, with rains, gale force winds and high seas.