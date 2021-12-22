Lebanon extends general mobilization until March 2022 to fight COVID-19

Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council decided on Wednesday to extend the general mobilization period to the end of March 2022 in light of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency reported.

The council, which convened in the presence of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, urged security agencies to be cautious and strict with regard to measures adopted in public places to control the further spread of the pandemic.

It also requested military and security agencies to be ready to guarantee a stable and secure environment during the holiday period.

Lebanon recently witnessed a remarkable surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the cabinet and Health Ministry to issue a new set of measures to control the spread of the pandemic while encouraging people to increase vaccination.

Lebanon’s total number of COVID-19 infections stands at 703,555, while its death toll from the virus reached 8,965, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry on Tuesday.