Malta records huge spike in Covid cases

A new record of 582 Coronavirus cases and two fatalities has been reported in Malta, despite the new Omicron variant not being detected on the island.

According to records, the previous high point of new daily cases peaked at 401 in March 2020.

As it stands, 47 people have been admitted to hospital in the past 48-hours.

According to local media reports, the capacity at the main hospital is reaching breaking point as many regular flu patients are being cared for.

A Famagusta Gazette reporter in Valetta says even though the peak holiday season is over, many winter tourists – especially Britons – are on the island.