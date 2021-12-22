Mexico sees 23 mild Omicron cases

Mexico has detected 23 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, all with mild symptoms, as the outbreak continues to decline, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Tuesday.

The cases are located in the capital Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Sinaloa and Tamaulipas states, the official said.

A breakdown of the 23 patients showed 70 percent had not received a vaccine against COVID-19, according to Lopez-Gatell.

“The COVID epidemic at the moment in Mexico, and many other countries with high vaccination rates, is an epidemic of unvaccinated people,” the official said.

Mexico has seen a sustained downward trend in terms of COVID-19 cases in recent months, and the current week registered a 19 percent decrease compared to the week before, Lopez-Gatell said.

So far, the country has vaccinated almost 82 million people, out of a population of 89.4 million aged 18 or older, with at least one vaccine dose, the official said.