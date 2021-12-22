UN mission voices concern about military mobilization in Libya’s capital ahead of elections

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Tuesday expressed concern about military mobilization in the south of the capital Tripoli.

“The UNSMIL is concerned about the unfolding security situation in Tripoli. The current mobilization of forces affiliated with different groups creates tensions and increases the risk of clashes that could spiral into conflict,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

“Any disagreements on emerging political or military matters should be resolved through dialogue, particularly at this stage when the country is navigating through a difficult and complex electoral process that should usher in a peaceful transition,” the statement said.

The mission warned that the developments in Tripoli do not bode well for the ongoing efforts to maintain stability and establish security and political conditions conducive to peaceful, credible, inclusive, free, and fair elections.

The mission called on all Libyan actors to “exercise restraint at this delicate moment and to work together to create a security and political atmosphere that preserves Libya’s progress and enables peaceful elections and a successful transition.”

“The Special Adviser of the (UN) Secretary-General on Libya, Stephanie Williams, is currently engaging Libyan stakeholders to facilitate the achievement of this goal,” the statement added.

Since the early morning on Tuesday, southern Tripoli has witnessed military mobilization of armed groups, sparking fears of confrontations.

According to local residents, a large number of military vehicles and heavy weapons were deployed and schools closed in the area for fear of possible military action.

The developments unfolded a few days before the presidential elections which face difficulty as the Elections Commission failed to publish the final list of candidates.

The elections are part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February, with the aim to bring stability in Libya.