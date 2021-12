Travellers to Cyprus from Romania will no longer be obliged to undergo double testing upon reaching the island.

Romania has been moved from the red to the orange category, meaning that unvaccinated and unrecovered arrivals from the latter can enter the Republic by providing a PCR test performed within 72 hours before departures.

Separately, the island has reported 883 new infections after 103,603 tests on Wednesday. Notably, over 77 percent of Coronavirus patients were not vaccinated.