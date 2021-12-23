Criminal investigation underway into ‘mercy killing’

A British man living in Cyprus allegedly smothered his wife of 52 years before attempting to take his own life because he didn’t want to see her suffer with cancer.

According to reports, David Hunter, 74, allegedly killed his wife Janice, 75 – who had previously been diagnosed with incurable leukaemia – at their home in Tremithousa, a village near Paphos, by covering her mouth and nose.

Local media reports that David then attempted to end his life, but was arrested at Paphos General hospital.

A police spokeswoman, Marina Christodoulides, said the investigation is seeking to determine whether Janice’s death was premeditated.