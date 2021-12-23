Gibraltar removes all countries from red list

Gibraltar has removed all countries from its red list for international travel effective as from Thursday 23rd December 2021.

All passengers aged 12 and over arriving in Gibraltar by air are required to take a lateral flow test on the day of arrival and are required by law to self-isolate until a negative test result has been received.

Failure to comply is in breach of regulations and carries a penalty of £300.

Last week, authorities in Gibraltar urged people to exercise caution after that 13 cases of the Omicron variant were detected on the rock.

People are being urged to be sensible, take up the offer of a booster shot, and reduce social mixing in the run up to Christmas in order to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

“It is extremely important for people to remain vigilant,’ Director of Public Health, Helen Carter, said on 16 December. “I urge people to wear masks in enclosed and crowded places, practice social distancing where possible, and continue to wash their hands. These are known practices that will help us reduce the curb of this variant”.