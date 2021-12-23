Macron to take legal action over transgender claims

The wife of the French president, Emanuel Macron, will take legal action over an internet conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman and was born male.

Bridgette Macron, 68, has been targeted on social media with the false claims, after they were published on a far-right website in September then circulated by conspiracy theorists, reports the BBC.

The rumours claim she was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux.

“She has decided to initiate proceedings, it is in progress,” lawyer Jean Ennochi told AFP.