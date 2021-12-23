U.S. president Biden’s approval hits record low: poll

U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating has hit a record low, as he concludes his first year in office, said a recent article published on the U.S. News and World Report website, citing a new poll.

Just 41 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president, the lowest the pollsters have recorded during his presidency, the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found.

The United States is grappling with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the country. Meanwhile, rising consumer prices mark another abnormal holiday season, the report said.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 11-13.