UN agency says drought affects over 3.2 mln people in Somalia

More than 3.2 million people in 66 districts in Somalia are affected by a historic multi-season drought, the United Nations humanitarian agency said on Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), citing an inter-agency rapid needs assessment which confirms worsening drought across the country, said at least 169,000 people have been displaced in search of food, water, and pasture.

“As a coping mechanism, families have reduced the frequency and quantity of meals, including for children. Over 80 percent of interviewees had exhausted all of their food stocks,” said the UNOCHA.

The report says the 2021 Deyr (October-December) rains have largely failed across most of Somalia, leading to the worst seasonal harvests on record, excess livestock losses and exceptionally high cereal prices.

The assessment notes that the situation is projected to intensify as Somalia faces the risk of a fourth consecutive failed rainy season in early 2022.

According to the UN agency, humanitarian partners have developed a six-month drought response plan to mitigate the impact of worsening drought and increase resource mobilization efforts.

The move comes after the UN and other humanitarian partners Monday launched the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022, seeking about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars to help 5.5 million of the most vulnerable people in Somalia.

The UNOCHA said it is also releasing 17 million dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund to meet the immediate needs of drought-affected communities.

Preliminary findings from a country-wide rapid needs assessment completed on Dec. 6 show extreme impacts on already vulnerable populations, affected by decades of complex emergencies and natural disasters.

The UN said partners collected data across five states – Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Jubaland, Puntland, and South West State – and found that access to water has diminished as the boreholes and shallow wells in most locations have dried up.

The report shows water prices have spiked, with eastern and central parts of Galmudug State, Jubaland, and South West states reporting the highest water prices. Water wells were found to be distant, at about 100 km in some places.