Daily Omicron cases up 25 pct in Germany: RKI

Germany on Wednesday reported a 25 percent daily increase in the number of confirmed Omicron COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number to 3,198, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Thursday.

Around 1,500 of the laboratory-confirmed Omicron cases in Germany were in the 15-34 age group, and 1,050 cases were identified in the 35-59 age group.

Germany should expect a “massive” wave of Omicron cases before the end of the year, said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. The country had not yet seen a “big, rapid wave” of infections like some other European countries, he told the public broadcaster WDR 2.

Germany’s COVID-19 incidence rate fell to 280.3 infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week from around 340 last week, according to the RKI. The daily infection count has dropped to 44,927 cases from around 11,750 less than a week ago.

“What we know for sure is that we need a booster vaccination,” Lauterbach said, adding that this could prevent 70 percent to 80 percent of symptomatic cases. A fourth vaccination, specific to the Omicron variant, would likely be required, he said.

The country’s goal of administering 30 million booster vaccines by the end of the year remains achievable, according to Lauterbach. A further 30 million vaccine doses would be available at the beginning of next year to continue the booster vaccination campaign, he said.