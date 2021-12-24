Slovenia bans outdoor New Year celebrations due to COVID

Outdoor New Year celebrations in Slovenia will be prohibited for the second year in a row, the government decided on Thursday, in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Before the epidemic most cities in Slovenia organized large outdoor New Year celebrations attended by thousands of people, often with fireworks.

Restaurants will be able to offer New Year’s dinners, but guests must present a negative COVID-19 test taken a maximum of 12 hours before, the government said.

The validity of COVID-19 tests has also been shortened from 72 hours to 48. For months, only citizens that have been vaccinated, have recently overcome COVID-19 or tested negative have been able to enter most public institutions.

For private celebrations for Christmas and New Year, gatherings will be limited to people from a maximum of three different households. Moreover, “it is recommended that for all such meetings all people above the age of six take a … (COVID-19) test before the meeting,” the government said.

Slovenia has been badly hit by COVID-19, but so far only 56.1 percent of its 2.1 million citizens have been fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the country reported 1,124 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 1,255 a day before. Slovenia’s first cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed on Dec. 14.