Indian gov’t remains on guard against COVID-19: official

The Indian government remains on guard against COVID-19 as the world is suffering the fourth surge of the pandemic, health ministry official Rajesh Bhushan said Friday.

“The world is witnessing the fourth surge and the overall positivity is 6.1 percent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can’t afford to slacken,” Bhushan told a press briefing.

According to Bhushan, over 900,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded worldwide on Thursday. “While Europe, North America and Africa are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases week on week. It is Asia that is still witnessing a decline in cases week on week,” he added.

Bhushan said that in the last four weeks India has reported less than 10,000 daily cases, “and if we look at the average new cases for last two weeks it is roughly 7,000.”

“Globally, the case positivity is more than 6 percent but in India, the case positivity is 5.3 percent,” noted the official.

So far India has seen two surges of the pandemic — one in September 2020 and the second in May this year.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Balram Bhargava said the Delta variant remains the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the South Asian country.

“The predominant variant in India is Delta including the recently identified clusters. Omicron doesn’t necessarily lead to severe symptoms. we need to continue with the same strategy of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and ramping up of vaccination,” Bhargava said.