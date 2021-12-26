Cyprus: Archbishop calls for fighting spirit

Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus has lamented the ongoing division of the island in his Christmas message.

‘This year is 47th year that we celebrate Christmas with a divided country and a third of the people uprooted from their ancestral homes as well as persons who are still missing,’ he told the faithful.

‘We must remain united and immovable in claiming our rights, rigid and unyielding in our demand for the removal of the occupying troops, the return of refugees to their ancestral homes and at the same time prepare defensively for any eventual dynamic confrontation.’