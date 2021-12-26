Night curfew imposed in Delhi as COVID-19 cases rise

The Delhi government on Sunday imposed a night curfew, from 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m., in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew will come into effect from Monday, said a Delhi government official.

Over the past couple of days, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases has almost tripled to around 300. The number of new cases per day in Delhi are the highest in the past six months.

A couple of days ago, the number of new cases had fallen to below-100 level.

During the past 24 hours Delhi reported 290 new COVID-19 cases and one death. Presently there are 1,103 active cases in the national capital. As many as 120 patients have recovered from the pandemic in the last 24 hours, said Delhi’s health department.

At present, the state’s cumulative COVID-19 tally stands at 1,443,352 while the death toll is at 25,105.

Delhi is also the second most affected state in terms of Omicron variant. It has logged 79 Omicron cases, only second to Uttar Pradesh which has 108 cases.

A few other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, too have imposed a night curfew over the past few days. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana share borders with Delhi.