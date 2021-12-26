Police busy with Covid patrols

POLICE in Cyprus are stepping up checks on businesses to enforce Covid regulations.

Officers will focus on cafeterias, restaurants, bars and night clubs during the busy festive season.

So far, most fines have concerned people not wearing protective face masks. On Saturday, authorities announced that one person had died of Corona-virus and that 268 had tested positive from 16,231 PCR and rapid tests.

New directives introduced last week means all employed people, except those who have received a booster dose, will have to present a negative weekly PCR or rapid test before being allowed into their workplace.

From Jan. 31, 2022, the validity period for a SafePass issued after recovery from a COVID-19 infection is to be halved from six to three months.