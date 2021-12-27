Cuba reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Cuba reported 122 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no linked deaths in the past day, bringing the national counts to 964,729 and 8,320, respectively, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health informed Sunday.

It comes after the Caribbean nation on Saturday registered more than 100 daily infections for the first time since Dec. 5.

The country’s capital of Havana, home to 2.2 million inhabitants, recorded the majority of new cases (41), followed by the Cuban provinces of Matanzas (12) and Ciego de Avila (12).

At present, there are 488 active cases of COVID-19 on the island, 11 of them are in intensive care units.

According to the health ministry, the Caribbean country has already vaccinated more than 85 percent of Cuban nationals as part of the COVID-19 immunization campaign with homegrown vaccines.

The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in Cuba on Dec. 8 and the total number has risen to 29.