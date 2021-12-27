Ethiopia reports 2,946 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 2,946 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 398,696 as of Sunday evening, the country’s health ministry said.

The ministry reported four new COVID-19-related deaths and 856 recoveries, bringing the national death and recovery counts to 6,898 and 352,987 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the east Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,852,784 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia.