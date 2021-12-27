Lebanon condemns Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants on Monday condemned Friday’s Houthi attack on Samtah, a town in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jazan region.

The ministry affirmed in a statement “Lebanon’s permanent support for the government and people of the sisterly Saudi Arabia against everything that affects its security, stability and the safety of its citizens.”

It also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed after a Houthi projectile hit Jazan on Friday.