Pakistan confirms 301 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan confirmed 301 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The NCOC also reported two deaths over the same period, bringing the death toll to 28,909.

The country has conducted 23,189,338 tests so far, confirming 1,293,715 cases in total, it said.

Over the last 24 hours, 116 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,254,975, said the NCOC.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases with 480,710 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 444,610 infections.