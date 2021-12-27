Tanzania enhances preventive measures against COVID-19

Health authorities on Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar have enhanced preventive measures against COVID-19, especially those with regard to international travel.

A joint statement by the Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar ministries of health said all authorities at points of entry should ensure adherence to infection prevention and control measures by travelers and staff, including hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

“Filling of Traveler’s Health Surveillance Form is a mandatory requirement before traveling to Tanzania and there shall be a penalty to conveyances for non-compliance,” said the statement.

According to the statement, all travelers including Tanzanians and returning residents will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test certificate with a QR code for verification upon arrival.

The statement said the only accepted test is Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing or Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) done at a nationally accredited/approved laboratory using sample tested within 96 hours before arrival to Tanzania.

It said negative COVID-19 test certificate upon arrival is mandatory while penalty shall be imposed on non-compliant conveyances and travelers without a negative COVID-19 test certificate upon arrival shall be denied entry and repatriated.

The statement said all travelers, whether foreigners, Tanzanians or returning residents arriving from countries experiencing variants of concern or variants of interest or highest number of COVID-19 cases based on WHO epidemiological updates or those who have traveled through those countries in the last 14 days regardless of the routes taken shall be subjected to Rapid Antigen Tests at points of entry at their own cost.